Tributes to Brian Murray whose work ‘broke down barriers’

Tributes have been paid to Brian Murray, an amateur historian whose work across Co Armagh ‘broke down barriers’.

The owner of Craigavon Washing Machine Repairs, Brian had a passion for photography, particularly old photographs and helped set up the group Old Lurgan Photos.

The Facebook page, which was set up in 2012, has 16k followers with Brian’s help - and he spent many hours sourcing photos from across the Lurgan area to share with the public.

Originally from Lisburn, Brian died yesterday (May 7) peacefully at his Hill St, Lurgan home.

He was the dearly beloved husband of Jean and much loved father of Sinead, Martin and Paul and loving granda to Erin and Daniel.

His nephew Paul Murray said today: “Sad news with the passing of my Uncle Brian Murray, Dads youngest brother and our families’ glue and historical master. You’ll be missed by so many, far and wide. Such a great man.❤ Love to our family in Northern Ireland, England and Canada.”

In an online tribute: Old Lurgan Photos, said: “Today is a very sad day for Old Lurgan Photos and for Lurgan.

“Brian Murray who founded this great page has sadly passed away after a short illness.

“Back in 2012 Brian had the vision and foresight to come up with the idea of a Facebook page for the people of Lurgan to enjoy, to reminisce and to bring everyone together.

“Brian lived in Hill Street with his wife Jean and he put in many hours of hard work for all of our enjoyment.

“Anyone who knew or met Brian seen the gentleman that he was. He loved to see people getting pleasure from each photo and most importantly he loved to see it cross the divide in our town.

“His work broke down barriers, made people connect and made us realise how much we actually have in common.

“Old Lurgan Photos will continue on with the same passion Brian showed. That is what Brian wanted.

“We at Old Lurgan Photos offer our heartfelt sympathy to his wife and entire family circle and as a mark of respect we will not be posting anything for a few days.

“Rest in Peace Brian and thank you for what you created for us.”

Brian’s funeral will take place this Saturday at 9 30am from his home to St Paul’s Church for 10 00am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.