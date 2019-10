Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate missing 15-year-old schoolgirl Hannah Coaten.

A post on PSNI Armagh Facebook page says: “She was last seen at school yesterday.

Hannah Coaten - PSNI Facebook

“If you know Hanna or are with her, please tell her to make contact with us.

“If you have seen her please contact 101 ref 1407 16/10/19 or DM us.”