Plenty to do at Mourneview Community Centre

Mourneview Community Centre is offering a wide variety of programmes throughout the week for people of all ages.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council facility plays host to the Children’s Baptist Church from 7pm to 8pm and Baptist Youth from 8pm to 9pm on Monday evenings.

Starting on Tuesday February 6 from 2pm to 4pm, the Ulster Museum will be hosting a free Live Well Programme for Over 50’s. Come along and enjoy art and crafts as well as a trip to the Ulster Museum and a joint mini exhibition followed by a tea dance with light refreshments.

The programme will also run at Taghnevan Youth and Community Centre starting on Thursday February 8 from 11am to 2pm. It will include a two course lunch and a weekly game of bingo all for £4 per head, everyone welcome!

Tuesdays also offers anyone over 16 interested in learn about their new laptop or tablet a great way to develop their computer skills.

Starting on February 6 from 6.30pm to 10pm and running until June 26 come along to the Mourneview computer course for the City and Guilds Essential Skills for ICT Level 1 and 2 includes word-processing, internet, spreadsheets, emails, database, file management and IT security.

Little Friends Parent and Toddler Group takes place in the centre on Wednesdays from 11am to 1pm and on Fridays the Munchkin Club Parent and Toddler group meets from 10am to 12.30pm.

Thursday plays host to Indoor Bowling from 8pm to 10pm.

The centre is also available to hire for birthday parties, meetings, training courses, dance classes and much more.

For more information on any of these activities or details on hiring a room in the centre please contact Lynda at Mourneview Community Centre on 028 38 326 020.

There is also lots happening at Avenue Road Community Centre throughout th e week. Contact Lynda or Roberta at Avenue Road Community Centre on 028 3832 7162 for more details.