Police appeal after burglary in the Ballyhannon area

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in Portadown on Monday (December 11).

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “Police received a report at around 5pm of a burglary at a house in the Ballyhannon Road area. It’s believed entry was gained sometime between 12:30 and 4:30pm. It was reported that a sum of money was taken.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Ballyhannon Road area between 12:30 and 4:30pm and may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information about it to contact detectives at Lurgan Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 997 of 11/12/17 or call Crimestoppers.”