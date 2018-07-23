Police step up patrols in village

Police have increased patrols in Donaghcloney following concerns over anti-social behaviour in the area.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart and Cllr Mark Baxter praised the PSNI for their response.

Ms Lockhart said: “For some time there have been a number of complaints of anti social behaviour in the area. After meeting with police along with members of the community they gave an assurance that there would be an increase in the police presence around the village.

“During the week this has been brought to fruition and there have been a number of visible mobile and beat patrols.”

She added: “This is a great initiative by the local police to boost community confidence and act as a deterrent to anyone who would be minded to engage in anti social behaviour.

“If is also a great chance for police to engage with the young people locally who are not causing annoyance. This is a small problem by a the few and there are many great young people who pass their time without a problem. I hope we continue to see this engagement and a frequent police presence in the area.”

Cllr Mark Baxter said: “At our meeting we were able to take the PSNI on a walking tour of the anti-social behaviour hot spots. It is good to highlight these and try to reassure the local community that the police are taking this type of risk taking behaviour serious.

“I would like to thank the police for their diligence and we look forward to continuing to work with them going forward.”