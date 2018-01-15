Polish charity event in Town Hall raises money for medical equipment

A special Polish charity afternoon was held in Lurgan Town Hall last week to raise cash for medical equipment in Poland.

Attended by the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council DUP Alderman Gareth Wilson, he praised the event as a fun-filled afternoon.

It was organised by the Polish Northern Ireland Community Network and Saturday School organisation.

Alderman Wilson said, “It was great to meet up again with Justyna and Patrycja who I met a few months ago at the civic centre and also to join with members of the Polish community living locally in Lurgan and the wider Borough. It was also good to meet with Jerome Mullen the Polish consulate in Northern Ireland.

“It was a was a fun filled afternoon with lots to do for the kids and also a very entertaining arm wrestling competition which everyone got involved in and a traditional Polish food fair. Many of the folk I met have been living in the Borough for many years and it was good to listen to them and hear how they enjoy living and working here.”