New ABC lord mayor will ‘work tirelessly’ for community and charities

The new Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Alderman Glenn Barr. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Alderman Barr will begin his tenure today following the announcement at the council’s annual general meeting on Tuesday night.

The deputy lord mayor has been named as Sinn Fein’s Jackie Donnelly.

UUP group leader on the council, Alderman Jim Speers, described the new mayor “as a strong advocate for the community, business and voluntary sectors” who has been “working tirelessly to tackle social deprivation and boost employment and investment in our local economy. We are proud to make this nomination tonight”.

Alderman Barr said his chosen charities for the year will be Angel Wishes and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

“I am very aware that this will be an extremely challenging year for the lord mayor’s office as society emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“During my term I will be focusing on enabling recovery, as we navigate a path forward to help rebuild our communities and our economy.

“I have no doubt that council will rise to these challenges and, working together, we will overcome them.”