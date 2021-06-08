‘Political unionism must show leadership rather than follow the crowd’ says SDLP

The SDLP MLA said she understands communities feel disenfranchised and called on political unionism to demonstrate leadership in the days and weeks ahead.

“The scenes of men in balaclavas marching through Portadown, some carrying paramilitary flags and paraphernalia was clearly meant to intimidate. We should have left this in the past.

“We have been listening to those concerns and working hard to address the elements of the protocol which have led to feelings of isolation. We have also been honest with those communities, however - the circumstances of the Brexit that was chosen by the DUP and endorsed by the British Government made checks at ports inevitable. Unionist leaders must also be honest about that reality.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3 March 2017 - NI Assembly Election 2017 Count at Banbridge Leisure Centre for Newry & Armagh and Upper Bann constituencies. Dolores Kelly(SDLP) makes her acceptance speech. Photo by Tony Hendron / Press Eye.

“The SDLP will work with leaders in all parties to address the challenges of the protocol and maximise what we see as the opportunities. But that must be a two way process. It requires political unionism to show leadership to our communities rather than just following the crowd.”

-

-

Angie McKeown: NI girl’s family raise £36k in her memory Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.