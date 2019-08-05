Pope calls for urgent funding for Brexit impact on border trading

A call for central government funding for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to undertake urgent assessments of the potential imapct on Brexit on local businesses has been made.

Alliance Cllr Brian Pope said, “The Council share a substantial length of border with the Republic and I believe the council should be funded to undertaken studies to assess the impact Brexit would have on the flow of traffic movements and on businesses in our local council area.

“The Department of Infrastructure and other NI departments are currently undertaking assessments and making preparations for various Brexit outcomes. However, any potential changes to trade operations and transportation in the border area needs to be assessed at council level to ensure that adequate local government processes and systems are in place.”

“We must protect the interests of local businesses. Therefore, as a absolute minimum we require infrastructure and Customs impact assessments for each business sector in our area, including the agri-food, advanced manufacturing, engineering, construction and tourism sectors.”

“We will also be engaging with council officers to ensure better local preparation for a potential no-deal Brexit.”

“At this time of Brexit uncertainty, and with the very real risk of a disastrous no-deal Brexit, it is imperative that adequate planning and provisions are put in place to protect businesses in the ABC Council area.”