SMrs Kelly was selected at a virtual election convention on Monday evening.

She currently acts at the party’s Assembly Chief Whip and spokesperson on Policing, Victims and Legacy and represents the party on the Policing Board.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said: “Dolores has been an outstanding representative for the people of Upper Bann for nearly 30 years, serving as a councillor, the first nationalist mayor of Craigavon and for the last 18 years an MLA. During her time in the Assembly she has become regarded as one of the most experienced and respected representatives from any party.

Dolores Kelly.

“In her role on the Policing Board she has performed a key role in holding the PSNI to account and has also been a strong voice representing victims on legacy issues. She has also been a tireless advocate for the people of Upper Bann both inside and outside the Assembly.

“The SDLP has bold plans to transform the North and end Sinn Féin and the DUP’s 14 years of non-delivery for our people. To make these plans a reality we need a strong SDLP team at Stormont and Dolores is a key part of those plans.”

Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said: “It has been an honour and privilege to represent the people of Upper Bann in various forms for nearly three decades. In my role as an MLA I have been given the opportunity to make my constituents voices heard and represent their interests at the top level of government.

“I have also used my position to speak out on a range of important issues that affect everyone in the North, from domestic violence and animal cruelty to police recruitment and local issues like protecting our medical services and expanding housing provision. I have also worked to represent the victims of our troubled past who have been let down time and time again by the British Government and our politicians.

“There’s a huge amount of work to be done to address the problems we are currently facing here in the North. Our waiting lists for medical treatment are out of control, we are in the midst of a housing crisis and many people are feeling vulnerable as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. This election will be an opportunity for people to vote for change and end the culture of failure that has permeated Stormont for over a decade. If re-elected I look forward to playing a key role in addressing these issues as part of our Assembly team while continuing to do everything in my power to represent the people of Upper Bann.”

-

