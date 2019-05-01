Sinn Fein call for removal of ‘Soldier F’ banner

A row has broken out after a banner supporting ‘Soldier F’ appeared on High Street in Lurgan overnight.

The soldier faces murder charges over the killing of two people on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972.

Upper Bann Sinn Féin spokesperson Sorcha McGeown has called on authorities to remove the banner from Lurgan town centre.

Ms McGeown said: “The banner proclaiming support for a murder suspect is not appropriate.

“The victims of Bloody Sunday deserve the truth just as much as any victim of the conflict.

“Lurgan traders face enough challenges to maintain their businesses without this display which has the potential to turn many shoppers away from the town. The banner should be removed immediately.”

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart has hit out at the calls from Sinn Fein.

The DUP representative said: “As usual, Sinn Fein’s only focus is on those who were standing against terrorism rather than on those who went out deliberately to murder and to maim.

“During this election campaign there have been images of masked gunmen on Sinn Fein Facebook pages and similar images on a candidate’s Twitter account.

“Behind the ‘new face’ that Sinn Fein likes to present there is the same glorification of terrorism and murder.

“We will continue to demand that there is a fair and proportionate focus on what happened during the Troubles.

“90 per cent of deaths were at the hands of terrorists, yet currently there is only a focus on the actions of those who were serving on behalf of the state.”