PSNI blames dissidents for getting children to fire petrol bombs

A top police officer has blamed ‘violent dissidents’ for putting children up to throw petrol bombs in Lurgan this morning.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “Three petrol bombs were thrown at the railway line in Lake Street, Lurgan at midnight last night causing disruption and distress.

Railway crossing at Lake St Lurgan (By Google Maps)

“Attacking community infrastructure that provides jobs and allows people to travel, socialise with friends and go to work is disgraceful.

“Invariably it is violent dissidents who put local children up to such petrol bombings, however they are never about when the young people face court or miss out on employment, education & travel opportunities.

“A young persons future and well being is of no interest to such people,” he said.

It is understood no damage was caused.

Sergeant Meaney said: “Two youths were seen running from the nearby Kilwilkie estate and throwing two petrol bombs at the railway track, when the barrier was lowered and the last train had gone through.

“They then put another petrol bomb into the pump house, close to the railway line barrier, before running back towards the Kilwilkie estate.

“NIFRS attended but the petrol bombs burned themselves out. It is not believed that any damage was caused.

“Our enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed these incidents or has any information about them, should contact police in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2 of 8/8/18.”

“Alternatively, information can also be provide to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”