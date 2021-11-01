Police praised the ‘skills and professionalism’ of colleagues in the NI Fire and Rescue Service who helped bring the person over the railings of the bridge and to safety.

In a tribute to them on Facebook, the PSNI said: “This post is made by way of thank you and in recognition of the skills and professionalism of our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“On Saturday afternoon in Portadown one of our mobile patrols was informed of a person sitting on the ledge of the Bann Bridge having climbed over the railings.

Bridge Street, Portadown. Photo courtesy of Google.

“The patrol spent about 20 minutes with this person and holding them in position which was undoubtedly a pressured situation and for which they are to be commended.

“The NIFRS attended the scene and with swift action they brought the matter to a conclusion by returning the person to the correct side of the railings, this work was done at no small risk to their own safety.

“Thank you to all involved and to the public in the area for your patience and understanding as there was some disruption to traffic as a result of this incident.”

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.