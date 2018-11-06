Remembrance Day 2018: Services and events in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is prreparing to pay tribute 100 years on from the signing of the Armistice.

Field of Remembrance, Belfast (November 5 - November 18)

A Field of Remembrance has been erected on Donegall Square (Photo: Shutterstock)

A 'Field of Remembrance' has been erected on Donegall Square opposite Belfast City Hall and is free for all to visit between November 5 and November 18.

The field is made up of small wooden crosses, poppies and messages dedicated to those who lost their lives in the Great War.

Festival of Remembrance, Lisburn (November 9)

A Festival of Remembrance will take place at Lagan Valley Island on Friday November 9 and will feature performances from The Military Wives Choir, Pipes and Drums of the Royal Irish Regiment and many more.

Tickets for the event cost £12 with all proceeds going towards the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Lights On, Belfast (November 9)

Armistice Centenary Events will gather at Dr. Pitt Memorial Park to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice with a ceremonial lighting of torches originally put out in 2014 to mark the beginning of the Great War.

Mountainview Tavern, Belfast (November 11)

Shankill Road's Mountainview Tavern will be hosting live music from Steve Hastings and commemorating the war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Royal Naval Association Belfast Branch parade, Belfast (November 11)

The Belfast Branch of the Royal Naval Association will be holding their annual remembrance church service parade leaving their headquarters on Great Victoria Street at 10:30 and marching to Church of the Nazerene for 11:00.

Armistice and Blitz Remembrance Event, Alexandra Presbyterian Church (November 11)

The Alexandra Presbyterian Church will be holding an event on Friday November 9 commemorating the Great War armistice and the Belfast Blitz. The event will feature an exhibition celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

Royal British Legion’s Remembrance Service, Lisburn (November 11)

The Royal British Legion's annual Remembrance Service in Lisburn will take place at the War Memorial outside Castle Gardens from 10:30am.

Pages of the Sea, Various locations (November 11)

A nationwide commemorative event coordinated by film director Danny Boyle will take place across a number of UK venues, including three in Northern Ireland.

From 8:30am on Murlough Beach a portrait of John McCance from Dundrum will emerge on the sand before being washed away at 10:30am when the tide comes in.

At Portstewart Strand from 12pm to 3:30pm visitors are invited to create artworks in the sands using stencils of portraits.

Meanwhile at 2pm Downhill Beach will the be the site of a 30m portrait of First World War Nurse, Rachel Ferguson.

First World War Walking Tour of East Belfast

Historical Belfast Walking Tours will be running an Armistice Day tour of East Belfast on Remembrance Sunday, exploring the extraordinary acts of ordinary men and women from the city.

