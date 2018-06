A road has been closed in both directions in Lurgan after a road traffic collision.

A post on TrafficwatchNI said: "ROAD CLOSURE NORTH LURGAN due to a RTC the Antrim Road."

It adds that the road is "closed in BOTH directions at the Bells Row train crossing".

"Diversions via Lake St/North Circular or Kilmore/Kilmore Hill Rd," it adds.

"Local access for residents,but no through traffic over the crossing."

More details later