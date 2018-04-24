Royal Tea Party tickets sold out in hours

Tickets to a Royal Tea Party to mark the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sold out within hours, said Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Lord Mayor.

Lord Mayor Alderman Gareth Wilson said he was ‘bowled over’ by the response from the public to the Royal Tea Party.

The special event were advertised on social media yesterday morning (Monday) but all 480 tickets to the free event were snapped up by early afternoon.

ABC Council had issued the invitations to residents on behalf of the Lord Mayor for a ‘right Royal tea party’ in Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre on Wednesday 16 May.

Guests were asked to come along and enjoy a cuppa, cakes and treats at one of the two events taking place.

Compered by Gene Fitzpatrick, there will be music by Alan Crawford and Panache as well as an opportunity to get a photograph taken with the life sized cut-out of the happy couple in the Royal Wedding Themed Photo Booth!

The council offered two sittings – one in the morning at 10.30am and one in the afternoon at 2.30pm.

And with admission free by ticket only, only those who have managed to get their hands on one will be able to enjoy the event.

A Council spokesperson said: “The tea parties are taking place in the Mayes Hall of Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre which can hold 240 people per sitting.

“For the two Royal Tea Parties a total of 480 tickets were available and snapped up with hours of release yesterday.”

Lord Mayor Alderman Wilson said, “I am really delighted to be hosting two special tea party sittings to mark the Royal Wedding and I was really bowled over by the public interest in the event.

“The tickets were snapped up within a few hours of being made available proving that the appetite for all things Royal is huge in the Borough.

“I look forward to meeting the public on the day!”