The 21-year-old died in an incident at the Taranto Limited Factor on the Old Scarva Road, Tandragee on Tuesday afternoon.

A former pupil of Tandragee Junior High School, Matthew was a very popular young man and his sudden death has plunged the town into great sadness.

Today his family issued a statement: “We are devastated at the sudden and tragic death of Matthew who was a much loved son, brother, grandson, cousin and nephew.

Tandragee man Matthew Biggerstaff who died tragically in an incident yesterday. He was 21 years old.

“Matthew had the ability to light up a room with his bubbly personality and his smile.

“Just like any young person of 21, he loved spending time with his friends and he was a great friend to so many people.

“We will remember him most for his smile and his hugs.

“We would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with messages of sympathy and support.

“The fact that there have been so many messages that showed how much he was loved by everyone, is a real comfort at this very difficult time.”

Local Cllr Paul Berry said: “It was with a very heavy heart when I learned of the sad and tragic death of young Matthew Biggerstaff at his workplace on Tuesday afternoon.

“This young man was very popular locally and it is so sad that such a young life has been taken from his family, friends and community.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to his Dad and Mum, brother and wider circle family at this very sad time. I know his mother and grandmother very well and visited them on Tuesday evening and the whole family are totally devastated at this time. But we can assure them all, including Matthew’s friends, that our arms of love, compassion and care surrounds them all at this deep time of mourning and loss.

“We also think of his fellow workers who were at the scene and no doubt a very distressing time for them as well.

“The town is in total shock and there is a very dark cloud of grief over the town and a heavy heart across the local community when we all learned of Matthews death.

“I have been speaking to some of his friends and they are devastated at losing such a good and trusted friend.”

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin said: “This really is such tragic news and I extend my thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to Matthew’s family following his passing.

“The district has been again plunged into grief and it is only a few days since the awful tragedy at Scarva and here again we have a family mourning the loss of a young man.

“Words do not describe the grief the family will be experiencing and I know that the community will rally around them at this time and support them into the future as they come to terms with this awful event.”

Cusher DUP Councillor Gareth Wilson said: “What a very tragic event and it is so sad that a young man in the prime of life has sadly passed away in these circumstances.

“Matthew was very clearly well loved and respected by so many in the community and the town is stunned by his untimely death.

“I sympathise with the entire family circle at this time and I know that the community in Tandragee will provide that necessary support and care in order to sustain them in the days ahead.”

A spokesperson for the NI Health and Safety Executive said: “HSENI has opened enquiries into an incident which took place in the Tandragee area on Tuesday 3 August and is working to establish the facts surrounding the occurrence. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

-

-

Craigavon Hospital under ‘significant’ pressure as COVID-19 surge continues Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.