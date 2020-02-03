Call for action after failure of traffic lights close to major junction and schools

Calls for action have been made after traffic lights at a busy Lurgan junction failed yet again.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has tabled a question to the Department for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon about the regular failure of traffic lights at the Francis St/Edward St junction.

Traffic lights regularly fail at Edward St Francis St junction in Lurgan Photo courtesy of Google

Mr. O’Dowd said: ‘The lights at this busy junction have broken on several occasions in recent times.

“The junction is near several schools and services access in and out of the town and as a result is extremely busy.

“The frequency of the outages appears to show a significant problem or problems which to date have not been resolved.

“I have asked the Minister to garner from her officials a report on what the problems are which will hopefully lead to a long term solution."