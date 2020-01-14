Serious oil spills leave several NI roads 'like sheets of glass'

A serious oil spill has left several roads across Co Armagh 'like sheets of glass'.

One Lurgan driver said: "There is a very serious fuel spill from Silverwood roundabout across to roundabout 1 at the bottom of the Portadown Road and across to Moyraverty.

Ballynamoney roundabout. Photo courtesy of Google

"Please take care the roads are like a sheet of glass."

Meanwhile motorists have been asked to be aware of an oil spillage on the M1 motorway.

In a Tweet @PSNITraffic advises that the "spill runs from the Junction 14 East Bound On-Slip at Tamnamore through to Junction 12 at the Birches".

"A clean up crew are on their way.

"But please slow down and drive with care in the mean time," it adds.