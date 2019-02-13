Resurfacing works on A3 Portadown Road, Armagh

The next phase of work on the £400,000 resurfacing scheme on the A3 Portadown Road, Armagh at Castledillon will start on February 16.

The works involve the strengthening and resurfacing of approximately 800 metres of carriageway and hard shoulder along with ancillary works. Work is expected to be complete by the end of February.

Roadworks.

From 15 February for four weeks a speed limit of 40mph will be operated. Overtaking will be prohibited on the road and hard shoulders from its junction with Mullaghbane Road to a point 100 metres North East of its junction with the A3 Drumman Heights Roundabout.

Saturday 16 February - the Portadown Road will be closed to Armagh bound traffic only from 6am to 8pm.

Saturday 16 February from 8pm until Monday 18 February at 6am - full road closure.

Monday 18 February from 6am until Saturday 23 February at 8pm – Portadown Road will be closed to Armagh bound traffic only.

Saturday 23 February from 8pm until Monday 25 February at 6am – full road closure.

Further total closures of the road overnight (8pm – 6am) may be implemented from Monday 18 February to Saturday 23 February if required.

During the periods of closure a signed diversion will be in place via the Legacorry Road, New Line, Richhill, Annareagh Road, Main Street, Hamiltonsbawn, Hamiltonsbawn Road, Barrack Hill, Armagh, Gaol Square, A3 Mall West and A3 College Hill.

Traffic signs warning that the use of the road is subject to a speed limit and an overtaking restriction and to indicate the nature and extent of closures or restrictions, will be erected in advance of the works. Local access for residents and businesses will be maintained at all times.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com