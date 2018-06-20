Tri-Sports Celebration event on Friday

Lurgan Park will play host to a unique Good Relations Tri-Sports Celebration “Stronger Together” Event, showcasing the fantastic achievements of St Ronan’s College, Lurgan Rugby Club and Lurgan Ladies Hockey Club.

Funded by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Good Relations programme (supported by the Executive Office), this family orientated public event will take place on Friday, June 22, from 6pm-8.30pm.

All the players will be attending the fun-filled event and welcome sharing their experience and offering photographs with their amazing silverware of medals and trophies – including the All Ireland Title Hogan Cup.

With St Ronan’s College winning the Provincial MacRory Cup & All Ireland Title Hogan Cup; Lurgan Rugby Club scooping the league win and securing the Gordon West Cup plus Lurgan Ladies Hockey Club clinching the league title for the 3rd consecutive year – this Good Relations event is a perfect chance to mix and meet with talented people all brought together through sport, celebrating #strongertogether.

Opening the event will be new Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - Councillor Julie Flaherty with well-known radio personality, Gareth Stewart (Q Radio) MC for the night. Players from Ulster Rugby and Armagh GAA may make an appearance and there will also be all-inclusive coaching program of Tri-Sports taster sessions for girls and boys 8 – 11 year olds.

There is something for everybody; listen to music, purchase delicious food, meet the players, take a selfie, look at the trophies – it’s an event not to miss!

Please note, there will be no charge to participate in the coaching program of Tri-Sports taster sessions but you do need to book in advance by contacting paul@healthy-kidz.com