‘Tri-sports celebration will bring community together’

Councillors at Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council united to back plans for a Tri-sports celebration of local sporting achievements.

Spearheaded by SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden, the council is to organise an open-air event to pay tribute to Lurgan’s sporting heroes.

Though not finalised, it is understood the winning St Ronan’s College, Lurgan Rugby Club and Lurgan Ladies Hockey teams will be paraded through the park on an open top bus. Also the local council may be laying on a barbecue and have GAA, rugby and hockey demonstrations for youngsters at the event.

Cllr McAlinden said he was delighted that the council has agreed to host a Tri Sports Celebration Event to celebrate the local teams’ recent achievements.

“This is something I have been working with Council Officers, St Ronan’s College principal Mrs Corkey, Raymond Acheson, Lurgan Rugby and Neil McIllwaine, Lurgan Hockey club over recent weeks. Lurgan JHS has also added been added to the event.

“This will bring the whole community together to celebrate the achievements of each of the teams. I want to thank the officers involved in pulling this event together and look forward to what will be a truly memorable evening for the town,

“The date agreed to hold the event is Friday 11th May, 6pm -8:30pm,” he said.

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle said he was ‘delighted’ the council agreed to organise this event. “It is great to see council recognising the fantastic achievements of young people and athletes in our Borough and across such a wide spectrum of sports. This is an event that has the potential of bringing the entire community together and we could encourage residents of the Borough to embrace this and join us on the night.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie added that he also was ‘absolutely delighted ‘ at the event and commended Cllr McAlinden for working on this project and all those Cllrs and council officers who supported him. “What this shows is that Lurgan and the surrounding Borough has a rich sporting foundation and it is right that the whole community should celebrate this together in a single Tri-Sport celebration.”

DUP Cllr Terry McWilliams said, “It is always great to see people excelling in sport and there is no doubt these clubs have put Lurgan on the map with regards to rugby, hockey, GAA, and football. I am immensely proud of the achievements and want to see them recognised in a fitting way.”