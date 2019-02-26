Tributes to the late Irvine Grey

A man of faith, with strong Christian principals Irvine Grey has passed away.

Orginally from Fermanagh, Irvine moved to Craigavon in 1974 and became an integral part of local society.

He started his illustrious education at the now defunct Duke of Westminster School in Fermanagh, close to his home village of Killadeas.

From there he attended Greenmount Agricultural College near Antrim, achieving the first of many qualifications and joined the veterinary division of the Ministry of Agriculture.

After a spell in the marketing division of John Thompson’s, he moved, to Craigavon as the PR of Goodyear.

Irvine also met his future wife in 1974 - Ingvor came from Jonkoping in Sweden - and they were married two years later in her home town. They have two daughters and two sons.

Irvine had many jobs - as a PR consultant with a Dublin firm, in sales with Canada Life Insurance in Belfast, and in 1982, he started his own financial firm in Lurgan - Medimoneycare.

The study bug hit with the turn of the millennium, and with the sons going to Kenya for a spell as volunteer teachers, Irvine thought it sounded like a good idea, went with them . He fell in love with the place, and developed a real compassion for the poverty of the people.

He said at that time: “The injustice of the greedy evangelists really angered me. How anyone can exploit the crushing poverty and yet live in luxury is infuriating. It’s a mockery of every principle of Christianity.”

In recent times he enjoyed setting up and contributing to the Facebook group Old Lurgan Photos widely sharing pictures of residents and locations.

A post on their Facebook page said: “I am saddened to announce the news of Irvine Grey’s passing. On behalf of all of us within this group, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Ingvor, his daughters Fiona and Lynda and sons David and Simon.

“Irvine was a man of faith and this gave him immense strength throughout his long illness. Irvine started this group seven years ago and it is impossible to measure the pleasure it has brought to the people of this town and beyond.

“In time it will be a decision for his family should it remain as his legacy. I feel proud and honoured to say I knew Irvine and know the devotion he gave to it. Irvine, thank you for your contribution and commitment. May you rest in eternal Peace.”

Irvine Grey died peacefully at his home in The Hollows Lurgan on Febrary 25.

He was the beloved husband of Ingvor, dearest father of Fiona, Lynda, David and Simon, a father-in-law, a cherished Granda, a much loved son of Elsie and the late William and a brother of Eveline, John, Valerie and Samuel.

House strictly private.

A service of thanksgiving will be held on Sunday 3rd March at 2pm in Moira Baptist Church.

A private committal will take place.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flower if desired for the benefit of the Friends of the Cancer Centre and an orphanage in Nairobi that Irvine supported,

(cheques made payable to Milne Funeral Services donations account) c/o Milne Funeral Services, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan, BT66 8TL.

His passing is deeply regretted and he will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.