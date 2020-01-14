Two people rushed to hospital after NI crash

Concerns over the safety on an NI road have been raised after two people were rushed to hospital this morning.

The two vehicle road traffic collision happened on the Cranny Road, Bleary, near Portadown at 7.20am today (January 14).

Cranny Road Bleary Photo courtesy of Google

The NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 07.21 this morning following reports of an RTC.

"NIAS sent two Emergency crews and one Officer to the scene," said an NIAS spokesperson.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast."

A PSNI spokesperson said the road is now clear.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie has raised concerns over road safety within the Cranny Rd area

Mr Beattie said: "Public concerns are real and worrying. This morning we have again seen a road traffic collision on this stretch of road with occupants of vehicles being removed to hospital.

"For over two years, my office has been pressing for work to be carried out on this stretch of road. The work in question, due to be carried out in Dec 2018 has still not been completed.

"Now that there is a Minister in place I can only hope that the necessary finance can be found to complete this work before, as I have warned the department on a number of occasions, someone is killed.

"I have this morning spoken to the Department for Infrastructure Divisional Manager asking for a meeting to discuss plans for the infrastructure in the Upper Bann area as a whole."