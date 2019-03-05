Two teenage girls and man in his 50s taken to hospital after serious Co Armagh crash

Two teenage girls and a man in his 50s were taken to hospital after a serious crash in Co Armagh this morning.

The PSNI said the two vehicle crash happened on the Plantation Road between Gilford and Lurgan.

One of two cars badly damaged in a crash between Lurgan and Gilford

A police spokesperson said: “Three people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.”

It had been closed in both directions between the Ballynagarrick Road and the Manse Road but has since reopened.

A NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they received a call at 4.45am 5 March this morning (March 5) at Garrick Monor, Gilford

Two appliances – one from Portadown Fire Station and one from Lurgan Fire Station were tasked.

“Firefighters attended a two vehicle road traffic collision. There were three casualties.

“Two teenage girls were out of a vehicle on arrival of firefighters and another man in his 50’s was removed from a vehicle by firefighters using specialist equipment.

“All were taken to hospital by ambulance. The incident was dealt with at 8.43am.”

A blue car and a while Audi were involved in a collision.

Fire crews helped cut people free from the vehicles.

The NI Ambulance Service was in attendance as was the NI Air Ambulance.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Plantation Road, Gilford this morning at approximately 7.50 am.

“The road has reopened having been closed for a period of time.”