Urgent need for underpass gate

Residents living close to the notorious underpass on Lurgan’s Portadown Road have called for immediate action on gating after trouble at the anti-social hotspot intensified.

A spokesperson for the Oakridge and Ashwood Residents Association said: “Residents are absolutely fed up with the antisocial behaviour every weekend and more worryingly week nights.

Cllr Liam Mackle at the Portadown Road underpass in Lurgan

“The majority of our residents are elderly and deserve to have peace and quiet but feel intimidated in their own homes.

“Younger families are now moving back into the area and with young children playing around the estate there needs to be more done to tackle the antisocial behaviour which can start as early as 5pm.

“We are totally frustrated at the lack of progress to date. This campaign has been ongoing since early 2017. We have consulted with all nearby residents, businesses, school and police and everyone is in agreement that this gating order must be done so what is the actual hold up? Who are we actually waiting on to give this the go ahead? We want action now on this matter.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle welcomed public consultation on gating of the underpass. He said: “I have been working with council, PSNI, St Francis PS and the local resident group to find a solution to the underpass. We have all been frustrated at the rate of progress but at last Council are going to public consultation on a gating order. I have also raised the issue of funding.”

A Council spokesperson said: “Council received a request to make a Gating Order in respect of the road between Portadown Old Road through the underpass below the Portadown Road (A3) to Francis Street, Lurgan. Council has been liaising with the PSNI and members of the community and investigations are continuing in respect of this matter.”