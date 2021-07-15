NI’s hottest day – and heatwave due to intensify!

Pacemaker Press 15/07/21: Caitlin Donnelly enjoying the hot eeather at Helen's Bay on Thursday. Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

The top temperature in the Province was 25.7C, recorded at 4.15pm at Castlederg.

The runner-up was Killowen in Co Down, where temperatures reached 25C at 2.21pm.

It is not the hottest day of the year for the UK though; that title goes to Teddington in south-east England, where it reached 29.7C on June 14.

Crowds at Helen's Bay

It is also a far cry from Northern Ireland’s hottest-ever reading too – namely 30.8C, recorded on July 12, 1983, at Shaw’s Bridge in Belfast.

According to Tom Morgan of the Met Office, “temperatures are going to be rising across all four nations in the next few days”.

He said that in Northern Ireland “27C is expected on Saturday – that’ll be the peak”, after which a cloudier Sunday is anticipated.

