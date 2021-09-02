Helping children make sense of the world

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more and try for free at FirstNews.co.uk/try4free

MAKING OLYMPIC HISTORY AT 13

SKATER GIRL

SKY Brown is set to become Britain’s youngest ever summer Olympian.

The skateboarding star will be 13 years and 11 days old when she competes at the Games in Tokyo later this month.

After being selected, Sky said: “It’s a crazy feeling. It’s like more than a dream come true. I mean, it’s insane. I’m so stoked and I’m going to try my best for Britain.”

She also said she hopes to inspire more young girls to take up the sport.

Sky Brown in action: (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Sky will be competing alongside another young skateboarder – 14-year-old Bombette Martin. The girls will make history by representing Team GB in skateboarding, which has been included at the Olympics for the first time ever this year.

TENNIS DREAM

by Ysehult

Tennis star Heather Watson, the Wimbledon Foundation and WaterAid helped us fulfil our dream of playing tennis at Wimbledon.

We are members of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative, a local community coaching programme and were the lucky winners of a competition, in which we shared our dreams of becoming professional tennis players.

It was part of a wider project where WaterAid and the Wimbledon Foundation asked children around the world to share their dreams for the future, and in a post-pandemic world.

We really missed playing tennis during lockdown and were thrilled to get the chance to play on one of the Championships courts at Wimbledon.

Our dream of playing tennis at Wimbledon was made into a glass droplet.