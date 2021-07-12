Jacques Snyman excels again as Carrickfergus move top

Carrickfergus' Jacques Snyman. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

The South African international deployed a more watchful approach to reach his half-century but then began to accelerate in his typical aggressive and brutally effective style. He put on a stand of 176 for the third wicket with Alex Haggan (42) in 20 overs – which he contributed 132 of – reaching a magnificent 164 from 111 balls before he was caught off the bowling of Andrew Cowden.

Carrick finished on 305 all out and had CSNI 27-2 inside four overs when Luke Georgeson (30) and Paddy Beverland (104) came together.

The pair put on 85 before the former was dismissed but Beverland marched on and made the game interesting heading into the final 10 overs after a partnership of 71 with Corin Goodall (40). When Beverland’s excellent innings was brought to an end by Michael Armstrong (3-71), the game was all but over and Carrick eventually sealed the four points with CSNI finishing on 280/8.

Waringstown are hot on their heels and sit second only on net run-rate after their gutsy four-wicket victory against Lisburn. Faiz Fazal (128) almost carried his bat throughout the entire Lisburn innings, dismissed as the ninth wicket by Graham Hume (2-43) after striking 14 fours and one six from his 142-ball stay at the crease. Chris Burns (50) provided crucial support and his contribution helped Lisburn reach 240 all out.

Waringstown found themselves in some early trouble at 37/3 as Josh Manley (3-41) had James McCollum (10), Andre Malan (7) and Morgan Topping (0) all caught before Adam Dennison (27) was run out and Greg Thompson (8) was trapped lbw by Matthew Humphreys (2-45).

Their score was just 81 when captain Lee Nelson (48) joined Graham Hume (93*) and the duo put on what turned out to be a match-winning partnership of 98.

Hume has already showed his class with both bat and ball since his winter move to The Lawn and he ended the game with a second maximum – adding to eight fours – to help his side get over the line with 11 balls to spare.

Elsewhere, defending champions CIYMS improved their record to three wins from five league matches by beating Instonians at Shaw’s Bridge. Chris Dougherty (66) was the driving force behind CI’s final total of 209 alongside captain Nigel Jones (52), who were both dismissed by Cian Robertson (3-38) while James Magee also picked up three wickets.

Jack Dickson (75) got the chase off to a solid start and James Hunter (34) continued his good start to the season but when he was caught off the bowling of Chris Robinson (4-25), the wickets began to tumble at regular intervals.