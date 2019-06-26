Champions Linfield host Institute on opening day as fixtures are released

Champions Linfield will begin their defence of the Danske Bank Premiership with a home game against Institute on Saturday 10 August.

The fixtures for the new campaign were released on Wednesday morning with some intriguing ties on the opening day.

Managerless Coleraine will entertain Cliftonville, Crusaders host newly-promoted Carrick Rangers, last year's runners-up Ballymena United travel to Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon take on Glentoran, and high-flying Larne welcome Warrenpoint Town to Inver Park.

The teams are back in action again three days later with another real cracker in store as Ballymena welcome the Blues to Warden Street.

There's an East Antrim derby as Carrick host Larne, Coleraine travel to Glentoran, Cliftonville entertain Gary Hamilton's Glenavon, Institute face Dungannon and Crusaders are on the road to Warrenpoint.

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP

Saturday 10 August 3pm

Coleraine v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Carrick Rangers

Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United

Glenavon v Glentoran

Larne v Warrenpoint Town

Linfield v Institute

Tuesday 13 August 7.45pm

Ballymena United v Linfield

Carrick Rangers v Larne

Cliftonville v Glenavon

Glentoran v Coleraine

Institute v Dungannon Swifts

Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders

Saturday 17 August 3pm

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran

Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town

Institute v Carrick Rangers

Larne v Ballymena United

Linfield v Coleraine

Saturday 24 August 3pm

Ballymena United v Glentoran

Carrick Rangers v Cliftonville

Coleraine v Institute

Crusaders v Larne

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon

Linfield v Warrenpoint Town

Saturday 31 August 3pm

Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United

Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon v Coleraine

Glentoran v Institute

Larne v Linfield

Warrenpoint Town v Cliftonville

Saturday 7 September 3pm

Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town

Cliftonville v Linfield

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon v Carrick Rangers

Glentoran v Larne

Institute v Crusaders



Saturday 14 September 3pm

Ballymena United v Coleraine

Crusaders v Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Institute v Larne

Linfield v Glentoran

Warrenpoint Town v Carrick Rangers

Saturday 21 September 3pm

Carrick Rangers v Linfield

Cliftonville v Institute

Coleraine v Crusaders

Glenavon v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town

Larne v Dungannon Swifts

Saturday 28 September 3pm

Ballymena United v Cliftonville

Coleraine v Larne

Crusaders v Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers

Linfield v Glenavon

Warrenpoint Town v Institute

Saturday 5 October 3pm

Carrick Rangers v Coleraine

Crusaders v Linfield

Glentoran v Cliftonville

Institute v Ballymena United

Larne v Glenavon

Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts