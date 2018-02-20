GARY HAMILTON: ‘I don’t ever, ever want to manage another team in the Irish League’ says Glenavon boss

Gary Hamilton’s lifelong love affair with Glenavon is set to continue beyond a decade in management following confirmation of his three-year contract extension.

Hamilton celebrated news of the deal by declaring his intent to remain as Lurgan Blues boss for the remainder of his domestic managerial career.

“My dream is at some stage to maybe go into the full-time game as a manager,” said Hamilton on the club’s official website. “But whilst I’m still learning and still gaining knowledge I want to give my all to Glenavon Football Club.

“I don’t ever, ever want to manage another team in the Irish League.

“It’s a club that means a lot to me so I’m delighted.

“It’s a club I have grown up supporting and it’s a big part of my life.

“The only team I’ve ever really supported in my life was Glenavon and the day I got the job was a dream-come-true for me.

“It was an honour to represent my country but that first Irish Cup win was my biggest achievement in football.

“To add a second to it and that sense of pride for my family, money cannot buy that and it’s hard to put into words.

“I want to achieve more at this club and have signed a long-term deal which could take me to over 10 years at the football club.

“Hopefully, we can achieve a little bit more success, whether it’s an Irish Cup win or Europe.

“The ultimate would be the league but we all know how difficult that is to achieve.

“That’s what we strive to do and the reason we have put in place those good practices down below.

“We’ve had players come through that system to get us to this place today.

“I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to the staff in my time here and my thanks to the chairman and the Board of Directors for support in everything I’ve done.”

Mark Sykes, one of the promising players to enjoy the benefits of Hamilton’s commitment to youth promotion as Glenavon boss, has also agreed an extension to bring his contract with the club to the end of the 2018/19 season.