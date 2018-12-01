Glenavon: Conor McCloskey rescues late point in six-goal thriller with Institute

Glenavon and Institute served up a six-goal thriller - with a free-scoring start, free-flowing middle and frantic finale in the 3-3 draw.

Two goals inside eight minutes kicked off the scoring before Glenavon managed to salvage a share of the spoils when substitutes Jordan Jenkins and Conor McCloskey linked up for the latter to fire home on 87 minutes.

Andrew Mitchell produced an angled pass for Stephen Murray to slot home on the run after just six minutes.

Institute levelled off a rapid response thanks to Aaron Harkin’s low cross for Joe McCready to convert.

A superb cross by Mitchell then picked out Murray unmarked but his header lacked the power to trouble Martin Gallagher.

Gallagher, however, was then forced into a full-stretch save to push away Murray’s attempt following quick feet by Josh Daniels.

Then the flowing fixture served up another scoring sequence in quick succession.

Institute, having survived Glenavon’s increased pressure, moved on top thanks to another fine Harkin ball. It was set-piece success on this occasion when Harkin’s curling free-kick was forced home by Mark Scoltock.

Glenavon hit back just past the half-hour mark as Andy Hall and Rhys Marshall combined along the right and Mitchell gained the final touch on the resultant low delivery.

The first big talking point of the second half handed Institute the lead for the second time when Ryan Doherty’s backheel pass was picked up by captain Michael McCrudden, who managed to weave his way into the heart of the box and beat Jonny Tuffey.

Marshall’s block on the line prevented Institute extending the lead ahead of the late drama.

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Marron, Daniels, Mitchell, Marshall, Sykes, Hall (McCloskey, 67), Clingan, Murray (Jenkins, 78), Doherty, Singleton.

Subs (not used): King, Larmour, Harmon, Hamilton, Muir.

INSTITUTE: Gallagher, Bonner, D.Curry, Doherty, Dunne (Brown, 79), A.Harkin (McCallion, 85), McCrudden, Scoltock, Jarvis, Wilson, McCready (McIntyre, 90).

Subs (not used): S.Curry, Moorehead, Morrow, N.Harkin.

Referee: A.Hunter.