Glenavon looking for some home comfort from injury issues against Crusaders

Glenavon tackle Crusaders aiming for a change of fortune from the change of kick-off time.

An Oktoberfest event at Mourneview Park from 3 o’clock will provide the backdrop to the Lurgan Blues’ evening bid for an upturn in form following a single success across the past five fixtures on three fronts.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton. Pic by INPHO.

Heavy domestic league defeats to Linfield and Larne before a Scottish Challenge Cup exit by Raith Rovers left Glenavon drawing sole comfort from a Danske Bank Premiership success over struggling Warrenpoint Town.

A midweek League Cup exit to Newry City AFC has served to increase the focus on an extensive injury record within the treatment room before the visit of joint Premiership leaders Crusaders.

“On Wednesday night we were missing Jonny Tuffey, Caolan Marron, Andrew Doyle, Andrew Mitchell, Josh Daniels, Seamus Sharkey, Sammy Clingan, James Singleton and Robbie Norton with various injuries,” said Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton on the official club website. “We want to give ‘Doyler’ and ‘Mitch’ as long as we can to see if they come through for tomorrow.

“Obviously, it’s not ideal but that’s the way it is at the minute and we just have to get on with it and hope that the boys can keep digging deep and pull out a few results.

“Then, when all the boys come back, we can start becoming more like ourselves.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, as it always would be.

“And when you’re missing so many experienced players it makes it more difficult but the boys can go out tomorrow and try and play with freedom and give it their all and see where it takes them.

“The team that we’ve still got available, I believe in them and they’re still more than capable of getting results.

“What we will do tomorrow is give it our all and try and get the result, as we always do.

“The boys put in a good performance last week at Warrenpoint and got a good result.

“All they have to do is take the positives out of that and bring it into the game tomorrow.”

Crues boss Stephen Baxter spent time on Glenavon’s books across his playing career and cites Mourneview Park as a popular away day.

“It’s always a big game of football at Mourneview Park and a tough venue to visit for any side,” said Baxter. “It’s a quality playing surface.

“We’ve not done particularly well there at times in the past.

“But, we look ahead and can be pleased with our performance against Coleraine last weekend despite the result.”