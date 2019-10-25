Glenavon seeking vital “definite guarantees” over All-Island League proposals

Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer feels concrete information on key issues including financial guarantees must mark the next step before clubs can move forward with any clarity on All-Island League proposals.

Teer was in attendance in Dundalk on Thursday night at the latest information evening staged by Kieran Lucid and his team behind the ambitious cross-border football project.

Discussions centre on a 14-team Premier Division featuring up to six teams from the Danske Bank Premiership alongside two 10-club regional divisions, with a 2021 starting date.

Teer and Glenavon maintain a position of “awaiting further developments with interest”, having been involved in talks since initial meetings dating back as far as March.

“It is clear a lot of hard work has gone into plans, particularly in terms of wide-ranging consultations and achieving balance between clubs under the Northern Ireland Football League and those in the Republic of Ireland,” said Teer. “On the face of it there are obvious attractions, especially the money being talked about, however, concerns still remain across a number of fronts including timing.

“At present, our prime focus at Glenavon is to operate on a sound financial footing, protect our top-flight status and produce a team both competitive and attractive.

“It’s too early to determine whether the proposed All-Island League would be the right road for our club to go down.

“Following further clarity, we would hold discussions with key stakeholders but, as it stands, I know our board would want definite guarantees over vital areas such as the support forthcoming from the two national associations and UEFA and especially relating to funding and duration.”