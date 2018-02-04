Hamilton pays tribute to Farren after Glenavon cup win

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton took time out of Saturday’s post-match Irish Cup celebrations to remember his close friend Mark Farren.

A 3-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts secured Glenavon’s passage into the Tennent’s Irish Cup quarter-finals.

The win proved of special significance to Hamilton and the Mourneview Park club.

“We were exceptional and it’s a tribute it was on the second anniversary of Mark Farren’s passing,” said Hamilton, who signed Farren from Derry City in 2013. “I said to the boys before the game what Mark would give to have another game of football.

“When he was in the bed and the brain tumour continued to grow, we knew the inevitable was going to happen.

“I remember him at the time and he couldn’t say too much, really just nodding his head or yes and no.

“But we all knew he was desperate to be able to play in one more game of football and it never happened for Mark.

“It was a sad time for us all at the football club and we still think a lot of the Farren family.

“So I feel it was fitting we got the win on the anniversary.”