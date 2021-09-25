HOW IT HAPPENED: Glenavon 0 Linfield 0
It was honours even at Mourneview Park as Glenavon and Linfield suffered a red card apiece on the way to picking up a point apiece.
F-T: Glenavon 0 Linfield 0
92: Brown gets behind a powerful Mulgrew drive and the rebound falls for Green but he is unable to fire off a shot
87: Glenavon defend a dangerous Linfield free-kick then counter-attack with McCloskey finding Beggs in the box but his shot from a tight angle is saved at the near post by Johns
81: Rare break by Glenavon ends in a low Fitzpatrick cross off Snoddy's pass but Johns is down to gather
80: SUBS (Glenavon) - Beggs on for Waterworth
76: Callacher header deflected just over the bar off a Millar corner-kick as Linfield continue to build pressure, especially off a string of set-pieces
70: SUBS (Linfield) - Fallon on for Shields and Chadwick on for Stewart
65: The balance has shifted in Linfield's favour since the two red cards and Millar - one of three changes made together by the Blues - fires a volley goalwards off Clarke's cross but Brown is behind the attempt
58: SUBS (Linfield) - Millar on for Salam, Mulgrew on for Palmer, Green on for Donnelly
50: RED (Glenavon) - Doyle
50: RED (Linfield) - Manzinga
A straight red card apiece by referee Andrew Davey following an incident in the far corner in front of referee's assistant Ryan Kelsey
H-T: Glenavon 0 Linfield 0
46: Manzinga with Linfield's first shot on target - a long-range strike off a free-kick but Brown comfortable
42: YELLOW (Glenavon) - McCloskey
35: YELLOW (Linfield) - Palmer
16: A Brown upfield kick is flicked on by Waterworth into space but Johns is behind Snoddy's half-volley shot on the run
12: Waterworth hooks the ball goalwards from the edge of the box but the effort lacks the power to trouble Johns
8: Positive start by Glenavon against Linfield and the first sight of goal as O'Connor's free-kick is met by Haughey but the header drifts just past the post
4: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Doyle
GLENAVON: Brown, Haughey, A.Doyle, Waterworth, O'Connor, Snoddy, McCloskey, FItzpatrick, Wallace, Garrett, Ward.
Subs: Stafford, Hall, Beggs, Harmon, Doran, Hunter, J.Doyle.
LINFIELD: Johns, Newberry, Shields, Callacher, Hume, Manzinga, Stewart, M.Clarke, Donnelly, Salam, Palmer.
Subs: Walsh, Roscoe-Byrne, Millar, Fallon, Mulgrew, Chadwick, Green.
Referee: Andrew Davey.