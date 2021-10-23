New deal to broadcast NIFL games worldwide

For the first time ever, European Leagues worked with nine of its members to bundle their broadcast media rights outside of their domestic markets.

The three-year deal will allow football fans around the world to view top-tier matches live and for free from the following leagues: Danish Superliga, Icelandic Top Football, Professional Football League of Kazakhstan, Latvian Optibet Virsliga, Northern Ireland Premiership, Norwegian Eliteserien, Polish Ekstraklasa, Slovak Fortuna Liga, Swiss Football League.

The new strategic partnership will allow fans worldwide to view year round “non-stop” free-to-air live action, with matches delivered from both winter and summer leagues.

Live matches will be available across ELEVEN linear channels, and the ElevenSports.com and OneFootball platforms, and will be complemented by shoulder programming, highlight clips, archive material, and editorial.

The partnership kicks off this weekend with live matches from the Professional Football League of Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland Premiership, Norwegian Eliteserien, Polish Ekstraklasa, Slovak Fortuna Liga, and Swiss Football League.

Jacco Swart, Managing Director, European Leagues said: “It is fantastic to see this international media rights partnership happening between 9 members of our Association and ELEVEN and OneFootball.

"It represents another innovative example of how we at the European Leagues aim to provide valuable services to our member leagues and their clubs.