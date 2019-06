Former Lurgan star Bethany Barr registered her first Irish international goal as Ireland beat Malaysia 2-1 in their opening game of the FIH Series final at

Barr gave Ireland the perfect start at Havelock Park by deflecting Shirley McCay's drilled shot into the net.

Katie Mullan made it 2-0 in the third period with the captain controlling a Lizzie Colvin pass before firing home.

Ireland will play the Czech Republic on Sunday at 3pm.