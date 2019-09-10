Damian wins September Monthly Medal

It was the September Monthly Medal at Silverwood Golf Club on Saturday and the winner with a nett 67 was Damian McCready.

Damian had a front nine of 41 shots with five pars at the 2nd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th holes, two single bogeys at the 1st and 9th holes, and two double bogeys, his back nine of 44 had another four pars at the 11th, 14th, 16th and 18th holes, three single bogeys at the 12th, 13th and 17th holes, and two double bogeys to win by a better back nine,

In 2nd place was Keith Totton with a nett 67, he had a front nine of 38 with one birdie at the 8th hole, five pars at the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 9th holes, one double bogey at the 4th hole, and two single bogeys, and a back nine of 42 that contained another birdie at the 14th hole, three pars at the 11th, 12th and 13th holes, one double bogey at the 16th hole, and two single bogeys.

In 3rd place was Robert Blevins with the best gross score of the day a gross 75 and nett 68, he had a front nine of 36 with one birdie at the 7th hole two single bogeys at the 1st and 6th holes, and six pars, and a solid back nine of 39 with two single bogey at the 13th and 17th holes, and seven pars.

The gross prize was won by Matthew Madden with a gross 79, Matthew had a front nine of 40 with one triple bogey at the 5th hole, two single bogeys at the 1st and 3rd holes, and six pars, and a back nine of 39, with one double bogey at the 12th hole, and eight pars. Fourth place went to Owen Callaghan with a nett 68, he had a front nine of 37 with one birdie at the 1st hole, three single bogeys at the 5th, 6th and 9th holes, and five pars, and a back nine of 42 with two birdies at the 13th and 18th holes, three pars at the 12th, 15th and 17th holes, one single bogey at the 14th hole, and three double bogeys.

Fifth place went to Ronnie Gracey with a nett 70.

The Senior Prize went to Brian Brady with a nett 71.

Section Winners:

0-10 Gordon Reilly Nett 71

11-16 Jerry Headley Nett 71

17+ Larry Fitzsimmons Nett 70