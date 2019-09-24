Lurgan girls make Irish Senior Squad

Two of the three Lurgan lady bowlers, Catherine Beattie, presently competing in the European Team Championships, and 16 year old Laura Cassells, who with Sile

Garvey recently got to the semi-finals of the Irish Triples Championships, have been selected to play for the Irish Senior Squad in the British Isles 2020 International Series.

International status for young Lurgan bowler, Laura Cassells

Obviously their exploits in the Championships had not gone unnoticed by the Irish selectors.

The Lurgan Club members wish to congratulate Catherine, who has won many accolades in her international career, and Laura on gaining her first full Irish cap at

such a young age; it being great honour to play for her country.