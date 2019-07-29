Paul Doyle wins President’s Day

It was the second major of the year at Silverwood Golf Club last Saturday, the President’s Cup, and the course was in excellent condition again with a large turnout for the competition.

The winner with 43 pts was Paul Doyle, who had a front nine of 20pts with five pars at the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 8th and 9th holes, and four single bogeys, and a great back nine of 23pts with one eagle on the 18th hole to seal the victory, five pars at the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 16th holes, and three single bogeys to win by 2 shots with a great round of golf.

Gavin Mc Cabrey, second place

In second place was Gavin Mc Cabrey with 41 pts, he had a front nine of 23pts with one birdie at the 1st hole, one bogey at the 2nd hole, and seven pars for a level par front nine, and a back nine of 18pts with two birdies at the 10th and 13th holes, one par at the 18th hole, one double bogey at the 15th hole, and five single bogeys.

In third place was Gary Ferguson, Gary had the best front nine score of the day with 27pts, with three birdies at the 1st, 6th and 9th holes, and six pars, but it all fell apart on his back nine with only 14pts, he had four pars at the 10th, 13th, 17th and 18th holes, two single bogeys at the 14th and 15th holes, one triple bogey at the 11th hole, and two no-scores.

The first gross prize was won by Fintan Mc Areavey with a gross 71, he had a front nine of 35 with two birdies at the 4th and 9th holes, two single bogeys at the 3rd and 6th holes, and five pars, and a back nine of 36 with two birdies at the 12th and 14th holes, one bogey at the 16th ole, and another six pars.

Fourth place went to Darren O Hanlon with 40th pts, he had a front nine of 21pts and a back nine of 19pts, and the 5th place went to Michael Tallon with 39pts.

Gary Ferguson, third place

The second gross prize was won by Ethan Headley with a gross 73.

The Junior Prize was won by Nathan Thomson with 38pts.

The Senior Prize was won by Jimmy Magee with 37pts.

The front nine Prize went to Pat Carville with 21pts.

Nathan Thomson, Best Junior

The back nine Prize went to Shane O Neill with 22pts.

The Mid-Week Sweep was won by Daryl Patton with 40pts.

The committee would like to thank the catering staff for a lovely BBQ at the ski centre on Saturday night.