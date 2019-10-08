Shane Tallon wins Past Captains Memorial

It was the Past Captains Memorial competition on Saturday at Silverwood Golf Club and the winner with 41pts was Shane Tallon.

He had 22pts on his front nine with one birdie at the 4 th hole two pars at the 8th and 9th holes, and six single bogeys, and a back nine of 19pts with two pars at the 13th and 18th holes, two double bogeys at the 10th and 17th holes, and five single bogeys at his remaining holes to win by one shot.

In 2nd place with 40pts points was Declan McGeown, he had 21pts on his front nine with one birdie at the 1st hole, two single bogeys at the 2nd and 5th holes and six pars, his back nine of 19pts had one birdie at the 17th hole, a costly no-score at the last hole, two single bogeys at the 14th and 15th holes and another five pars.

In 3rd place was Gareth Magee with 38pts, he had a front nine of 19pts with four pars at the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 7th holes, two double bogeys at the 4th and 8th holes, and three single bogeys, his back nine contained another three pars at the 11th, 17th and 18th holes, two double bogeys at the 13th and 15th holes, and four single bogeys.

The gross prize was won by Fintan Mc reavey with 34 gross pts, he had a front nine of 36 with one birdie at the 7th hole, two single bogeys at the 2nd and 4th holes, and six pars, to go with a back nine of 38 that had another birdie at the 17th hole, two single bogeys at the 11th and 15th holes, and six pars.

The 4th prize went to Mark Hampton with 36pts, he had 16pts on his front nine, and 20pts on his back nine, and the 5th prize went to Chris Lamont with 36pts.

The Senior prize was won by Sean Ashe with 36pts.

Section Winner’s:

0-10 Matthew Madden 36pts

11-16 Jerry Headley 36pts

17+ Michael Frazer 34pts