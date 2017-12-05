SPORTS AWARDS: Search is on for stars

Nominations are now being accepted for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Senior Sports Awards sponsored by Rushmere Shopping Centre.

Organised by the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum in association with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, these awards recognise the wealth of sporting talent in the borough and celebrate the achievements of those who have excelled in their chosen sport.

The awards, which will be held on Wednesday 28 March 2018 in Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre, were recently launched at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon by the Lord Mayor, Alderman Gareth Wilson, the Headline Sponsor, Martin Walsh from Rushmere Shopping Centre, along with Edith Jamison, Chair of the Sports Forum.

Speaking at the launch the Lord Mayor commented, “I am delighted to officially launch the Senior Sports Awards 2018 for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough.

“The event provides a fantastic opportunity for us as a council to acknowledge and celebrate the success of our senior talented athletes, teams, coaches, clubs and volunteers who deserve the recognition for all their hard work and dedication. I am also delighted to once again welcome Rushmere shopping Centre on board as headline sponsor.”

Martin Walsh, Manager of Rushmere Shopping Centre said ‘We are proud to sponsor the Senior Sports Awards that acknowledge and support the achievements of those who dedicate their talent and enthusiasm to sport.

“ We are committed to our local communities and it is hugely encouraging to see such a multitude of sporting disciplines and activities represented by so many people across the towns, villages and rural communities of an area so highly regarded for its passion and sporting heritage.

“By sharing our success stories, these awards can only serve to encourage others to follow in their footsteps and we are excited for what the future holds.’

Nominations are sought in the nine categories of Sports Person with a Disability, Sportswoman, Sportsman, Senior Team, Club Coach, Performance Coach, Service to Sport, Volunteer and Club of the Year.

Nominees should be competing at County/Regional level or above for achievements between January – December 2017 and must be over 18 on the 1 January 2017. Specific details for each category can be found on the nomination form.

Nomination forms are now available from all council leisure and community facilities across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area.

The nomination form can also be downloaded from the council website at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.org.

Completed forms must be returned to Anne Benson, Senior Sports Awards, Lough Neagh Discovery Centre, Oxford Island National Nature Reserve, Lurgan BT66 6NJ before 12 noon on Friday 12th January 2018.

For further information contact the Sports Development Department on T: 028 3752 9636 (Armagh) T: 028 4066 0637 (Banbridge) and T: 028 3831 1693 (Craigavon).