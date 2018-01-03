Local dancers shine brightly at prize giving ceremony

The Bright Lights Dance Group held their prize giving ceremony last month to celebrate the achievements of their dancers.

The special guest at the ceremony on December 16 was Mr Keith Gamble.

On this occasion Mr Gamble presented the dancers with their certificates and had the honour of presenting James Blackwood with his United Kingdom Alliance Teachers of Dancing - Associates Certificate in Highland Dancing,

James is the first male Highland Dancing Teacher in Northern Ireland and he would like to thank the Ulster Scots Agency for their support in providing funding for these professional exams.