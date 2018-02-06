Lurgan singers in fine voice with Northern Ireland Opera

Northern Ireland’s award-winning arts organisation, Northern Ireland Opera, is encouraging singers of all abilities aged 65+ to join them at a special event to be held in Lurgan in March.

Come and Sing with Northern Ireland Opera will take place at the Jethro Centre, Flush Place, on Friday March 23 at 11.30am.

This is open to all voice types and all abilities and forms part of the ‘Get Creative Festival’ which is an initiative run by the BBC.

Co-ordinated by Mark Irwin-Watson, Northern Ireland Opera’s Outreach Manager, who is originally from the Lurgan, the Come and Sing event will be a morning of song & music but will also serve as a recruitment drive for the formation of a community choir in the town, the Lurgan Lyric Weavers, which will commence in September and run for a total of 12 weeks.

Over the 12 weeks the choir will sing some well-known songs but they will also be learning the traditional song ‘The Ballad of Master McGrath’. This will mark the 150th anniversary of Master McGrath’s first Waterloo cup win in 1868, and is a unique opportunity for the community to come together.

To find out more contact Mark Irwin-Watson on 028 9027 7734 or m.irwin-watson@niopera.com.